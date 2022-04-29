Piqua celebrates Arbor Day

By Haylee Pence

PIQUA – On Friday, April 29, the city of Piqua celebrated its 27th annual Arbor Day Celebration at Piqua Catholic School.

Arbor Day is held to celebrate the trees in the surrounding environment and the work they do to provide cleaner air. The first Arbor Day was celebrated in 1872 starting in Nebraska. Over one million trees were planted at that celebration. Over the many years, Arbor Day has become a national holiday celebration.

The city of Piqua has been hosting a celebration for the past 27 years, which includes planting a tree. This year, the tree was planted at Piqua Catholic School by four students who were advised on the do’s and don’ts of proper tree planting, by arborist David Meurer with Tree Care Inc.

Meurer presented information on tree care to the students of Piqua Catholic School after providing some background information on himself relating to his position as a certified arborist.

Planting trees within the town limits allows for cleaner air, shade, cleaner water, habitat for local animals, and joy to families. Meurer stated, “Imagine planting a tree today, and in 20 to 30 years, driving and seeing that same tree you planted with your family.”

The tree that the city and students planted was a Redmond Linden, which according to Meurer, “is an excellent street tree that provides shade.” The tree sapling was about four feet tall when it was planted.

Before the tree planting started, a local priest blessed the tree for the future.

“They provide a lot of beauty and investment into our future,” Meurer commented.