Miami County YMCA, Troy City Schools, The Troy Foundation to launch Before and After School Pilot Program

The Miami County YMCA, Troy City Schools and Troy Foundation announced the launch of a Before and After School Pilot Program on Monday. April 22. Pictured are, in the front row from left to right, Colleen Gilardi; Donn Craig, Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch director; Dr. Robin Mitzelos, Before and After School director; Tina Rudy, YMCA child care director; Melissa Kleptz ,Troy Foundation president and CEO; and Troy Mayor Robin Oda. In the back row from left to right is Kathi Roetter, executive director of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce; Matt Dillon, Kyle Elementary School principal; Chris Piper, Troy City Schools superintendent; Jim McMaken, Miami County YMCA executive director; Joseph A. Graves, president of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce/ CEO of the Troy Development Counci; and Patrick Titterington, city of Troy director of public service and safety. Courtesy photo | Troy City Schools

TROY — The Miami County YMCA, Troy City Schools and The Troy Foundation are excited to announce the launch of a new before and after school pilot program to start with the 2024-25 school year. The pilot program will be located at Cookson Elementary and Kyle Elementary Schools and also available to students at Forest Elementary School at the Kyle site.

The primary objective of this initiative is to offer convenient and reliable childcare solutions for families with elementary-aged children attending Cookson, Kyle, or Forest Elementary Schools initially, said a press release from Troy City Schools. Childcare will be provided before school beginning at 6:30 a.m. and after school until 5:30 p.m., and aims to provide a safe and enriching environment for students outside of regular school hours.

The pilot program is being funded by a grant from The Troy Foundation’s priority needs fund in the amount of $112,500 and will address the childcare needs of Troy families initially attending Cookson, Kyle, and Forest Elementary Schools. The priority needs fund was created by The Troy Foundation to fund grants that address the needs identified during their 2020 community needs assessment, childcare being identified as the second most pressing need for the Troy community.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Miami County YMCA to bring this much-needed service to our students and families,” said Chris Piper, superintendent of Troy City Schools in a press release. “This program will not only offer childcare but also provide opportunities for academic support and enrichment activities for the students.”

The Miami County YMCA has hired Dr. Robin Mitzelos as the Before and After School director. Mitzelos’ background will ensure the highest standards of care for participating students.

Additionally, qualified teachers will be hired to oversee the classrooms at both locations.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with Troy City Schools and The Troy Foundation to launch this pilot program,” said Donn Craig, branch executive, Robinson Branch of the Miami County YMCA, in the release. “By offering before and after school care, we aim to alleviate the childcare burden on families and create a supportive environment where children can learn, grow, and thrive.”

“This pilot is the first step towards helping Troy families secure childcare for their children,” said Melissa Kleptz, president and CEO of The Troy Foundation, in the release. “The Troy Foundation would like to thank the Miami County YMCA and Troy City Schools for providing this much needed program, and we look forward to continuing to support this program in the future.”

The YMCA will begin registration for this pilot program beginning in June. Information pertaining to the registration process will be available soon by visiting the Miami County YMCA’s website at www.miamicountyymca.net or by contacting Donn Craig, branch executive, at 937-440-9622.