Piqua Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-2:19 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Roses Variety Store at the 1500 block of Covington Avenue.

SATURDAY

-11:32 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the 1700 block of South Main Street.

-8:25 p.m.: disturbance/drug possession. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the 800 block of Caldwell Street. A male with a warrant was identified and arrested for drug possession.

-5:13 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at St. Mary’s Church on Broadway Street.

-12:58 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the 200 block of Downing Street.

FRIDAY

-8:55 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Wayne Street and Water Street.

-6:46 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of money being removed from a bank account at the 900 block of Ash Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.