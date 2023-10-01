Miami County’s top employers

TROY — The Miami County Department of Development keeps track of the top emplyers in Miami County.
Those employers are:
• Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, Healthcare, 1,600 employees
• Clopay Building Products, Troy, Manufacturing, 935 employees
• F&P America, Troy, Manufacturing, 920 employees
• UTC Aerospace Systems, Troy, Manufacturing, 814 employees
• Meijer Distribution Center, Tipp City, Logistics, 800 employees
• ConAgra Foods, Troy, Manufacturing, 734 employees
• American Honda, Troy, Logistics, 631 employees
• Hobart Brothers, Troy, Manufacturing, 568 employees
• Industry Products, Piqua, Manufacturing, 440 employees
• ITW Food Equipment Group, Troy, Manufacturing, 320 employees