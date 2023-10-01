Mug & Jug back in business

Ron Schultz Jr., center, is surrounded by family, friends, and members of the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce and community when he cuts the ribbon celebrating his grand opening of his bar Ron’s Mug & Jug on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The Mug & Jug, located at 8285 N. Dixie Drive in Piqua, is open Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. The bar can be reached by calling 937-773-9009.

Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today