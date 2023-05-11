Miami East attends Ohio FFA Convention

CASSTOWN — On May 4 and 5, members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter attended the Ohio FFA State Convention in Columbus. Members were recognized for various accomplishments and competed in several contests. While in Columbus, the members attended the convention’s Career Show, met FFA members from across the state and enjoyed eating out. Members toured the Ohio State House and met State Senator Huffman with the office of State Representative Powell.

Motivational speakers at the convention included motivational speakers Lasada Pippen and Kyle Scheele, social media influencer Zoe Kent, National FFA Officer Ryan Williamson and State FFA President Aubrey Schwartz.

The highlight of the trip was the conferring of the State FFA Degree. This year, Miami East High School had 11 members receive such an honor. Seniors Sydney Brittain, Jillian Niswonger, Kendal Staley and juniors Ayla Gilbert, Fletcher Harris, Alaina Helsinger, Reagan Howell, Kyle Larson, Jadyn Maingi, Madison Maxson and Ty Roeth earned the degree. The degree requirements are based on their earned income from their Supervised Agricultural Experience program, leadership experience and FFA and community activities.

During the National Chapter Award results the chapter was named a Gold Medal Chapter. Additionally, the chapter placed in the Top 10 in the areas of Growing Leaders and Building Communities. These results are from the chapter’s National Chapter Application. The application will now be sent to the National FFA for review and placing. Members sharing informational presentations were Fletcher Harris, Alaina Helsinger, Adi Richter and Isaac Beal.

Students were recognized for having outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience Programs through the State Proficiency Award program. All students earned a cash prize and were recognized on stage with a plaque. Isaac Beal was named second in the state in Goat Production. Matthew Osting was named fourth in the state in Diversified Grain Production-Placement.

Past chapter officers submitted their year’s officer books. Fletcher Harris, Ayla Gilbert and Luke Brunke received state recognition for completing a Gold rated Chapter Secretary’s, Treasurer’s Book and Reporter’s Book, respectively.

Luke Brunke was recognized for his commitment to the Sunrise Cooperative RISE program for full time employment. Wyatt Black and Braden Zekas were members of the State FFA Band. Emily Zawalich and Shelby Buck were members of the State FFA Choir. Other recognition for the Miami East-MVCTC FFA included special recognition for the donation of monies to various charities.

Members attending Isaac Beal, Wyatt Black, Luke Brunke, Shelby Buck, Julia Couser, Rhylee Eichhorn, Katelyn Hall, Kaci Manns, Lillian McClain, Cora Moore, Matthew Osting, Dalton Schreadley, Emily Zawalich and Braden Zekas. Several additional members, parents and special guests joined the chapter during the Convention to celebrate the accomplishments.