Wednesday Baseball/Softball Roundup

TROY — In a matchup of the top two seeds in the Dayton sectional, the Fairmont baseball team edged Troy 4-2 Wednesday at the Market Street Diamond.

Troy dropped to 20-5 on the season and will play in the PBR Spring High School Classic at Vandalia-Butler High School Saturday, playing St. Xavier at noon.

Fairmont took a 4-0 lead, before Troy scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Connor Hutchinson had a two-run double to score Eli Smith and Eli Donnan for Troy.

Brian Allen, JD Harvey and Hutchinson combined on an eight-hitter on the mound.

SOFTBALL

D-1

Troy 11,

Fairborn 1

FAIRBORN — The Troy softball team advanced to the district semifinals Wednesday.

Troy, the eighth seed will play second seed Miamisburg at 5 p.m. Monday in the district semifinal.

Abigail Welbaum pitched a four-hitter for Troy, striking out three.

D-III

Miami East 4,

Northeastern 1

SPRINGFIELD — The fifth seeded Miami East softball team knocked off third seed Springfield Shawnee Wednesday.

The Vikings will host 11th seed Springfield Shawnee Monday at 5 p.m. in the district semifinal.

Miami East had scored one run early in the game on a passed ball before breaking the game open in the seventh inning.

With two outs in the seventh inning, Rachel Haak drilled a two-run double and Abigail Kadel added a RBI single to make it 4-0 before Northeastern scored a run in the home seventh.

“We left some runners on base including the bases loaded with one out in the first inning,” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said. “We needed one hit at the right time to break the game open and Rachel (Haak) came up with it in the seventh.”

Haak turned in a web gem in the home seventh inning as well.

“Rachel (Haak) made a great play at shortstop on a ball up the middle to get the girl out at first to end the game,” Kadel said. “The team played great defense tonight.”

Jacqueline Kadel pitched an eight-hitter, striking out four and not walking anyone.

Miami East can clinch a share of the TRC title Saturday when the Vikings travel to Riverside for a regular season game.

Shawnee 11

Milton-Union 1

WEST MILTON — The fourth seeded Milton-Union softball team fell to 11th seed Springfield Shawnee Wednesday.

Brookville 12,

Bethel 10

BROOKVILLE — The Bethel softball team lost to Brookville in D-III action Wednesday.