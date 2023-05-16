Miami East celebrates Ag Day

By Haylee Pence

TROY – Almost 500 elementary school students from Troy City Schools, Miami East Schools and Tipp City Schools visited the Miami County Fairgrounds to celebrate Ag Day with the Miami East FFA members.

Troy Schools kindergarteners visited in the morning to visit several stations of activities and education. Miami East kindergarteners and Tipp City first graders visited in the afternoon.

Stations included information on soybeans, dairy education, corn, wildlife education, pork education, cow milking, horse education, animals’ snacks, soil and water conservation, farm safety, a petting zoo and a hayride. Students spent about 10 minutes at each station.

The goal of Ag Day for Miami East High School Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor, Marie Carity, is to educate young children on where their food comes from.

“I want to challenge my students to educate the consumer,” said Carity.

Many of the stations had activities for the children to do while learning about the topic at the station. The dairy education station provided yogurt for the children to enjoy while members of the Miami East FFA team provided insight into the importance of dairy.

The petting zoo featured cows, rabbits, goats and pigs. The children were able to learn about the animals while having the opportunity to touch them.

Miami East FFA member and senior, Isaac Beal, 18, commented that Ag Day “means a lot to me.”

“I remember my Ag Day when I was in their shoes. It holds a special place in my heart,” said Beal.

Sophomore Caleb Staley, 16, commented, “Ag Day has been around a long time. It’s nice to give younger students the opportunity to learn.”

Hale Beck, 16, sophomore, said, “It means a lot to be a part of this.”

According to Carity, there were 47 volunteer Miami East FFA members present to help with Ag Day from the high school.

Carity thanked the Miami East Administration and the participating schools, “We’re blessed to have their support along with the support of many local farmers that supplied animals and equipment.”