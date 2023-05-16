Monday Diamond Roundup

TROY — In a tournament tuneup, the Troy baseball team lost to Chaminade-Julienne 4-2 in nine innings Monday at the Market Street diamond.
Troy, 20-7, will host a D-I tournament game at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Troy had trailed 2-0 before Eli Smith and Eli Donnan had RBIs in the Troy sixth inning to tie it.
C-J scored two runs in the ninth to win it.
Owen Harlamert had a double for the Trojans.
JD Harvey, Brian Allen, Jacob Lucas and Nick May combined on an eight-hitter, striking out 12 and walking four.
D-III
Northeastern 2,
Milton-Union 1
SPRINGFIELD — The Milton-Union baseball team, 8-12, lost in D-III sectional action on the road Monday.
Nathan Morter Jr. and Petyon Nichols had one hit each for Milton-Union.
Wyatt Kimmel and Nichols combined on a five-hitter, striking out four and walking three.
D-IV
Bradford 5,
Triad 0
BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team opened D-IV sectional tournament play with a win at home against Triad.
Bradford, 18-10 and the fourth seed will host ninth-seed Covington at 5 p.m. Wednesday in second-round action.
Tucker Miller pitched a two-hitter for the Railroaders, striking out 13 and walking two.
Colton Gambill had a home run and three RBIs.
Miller and Landon Monnin both had triples.
Covington 4,
Jackson Center 2
JACKSON CENTER — The Covington baseball team opened D-IV sectional play with a 4-2 win in eight inning on the road Monday.
Covington, 9-12 and the ninth seed will play at fourth seed Bradford at 5 p.m. Wednesday in second-round action.
Lehman Catholic 14,
Miss. Valley 0
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team opened D-IV sectional play with a five-inning win at home Monday.
Lehman, 11-10 and the tenth seed, will play at top seed Fort Loramie at 5 p.m. Wednesday in second-round action.
SOFTBALL
D-I
Miamisburg 5,
Troy 2
MIAMISBURG — The Troy softball team, 23-6, lost to second seed Miamisburg in D-I district semifinal Monday.
Troy had closed to within 3-2 with two runs in the top of the sixth inning, but the Vikings scored two in the home sixth.
Abigail Welbaum pitched a three-hitter, but was hurt by three Troy errors.
Regular Season
Covington 18,
Riverside 5
DEGRAFF — The Covington softball team clinched a share of the TRC title with a road win Monday.
Both Covington and Miami East finished 12-2 in the TRC.
Covington, 25-4, hosts Tri-County North in a district semifinal Tuesday.
Meg Rogers and Erika Gostomsky combined on an eight-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.
Maggie Anderson was 5-for-6 with three RBIs and Nigella Reck was 4-for-5 with a triple, six RBIs and scored four runs.
Reaghan Lemp was 3-for-6 with a double and four RBIs, Gostomsky was 2-for-4 with a double and Rogers was 2-for-4 and scored four runs.
Mara Newhouse and Taylor Foutz were 2-for-2 and Karyanne Turner was 2-for-5.