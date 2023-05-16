Monday Diamond Roundup

TROY — In a tournament tuneup, the Troy baseball team lost to Chaminade-Julienne 4-2 in nine innings Monday at the Market Street diamond.

Troy, 20-7, will host a D-I tournament game at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Troy had trailed 2-0 before Eli Smith and Eli Donnan had RBIs in the Troy sixth inning to tie it.

C-J scored two runs in the ninth to win it.

Owen Harlamert had a double for the Trojans.

JD Harvey, Brian Allen, Jacob Lucas and Nick May combined on an eight-hitter, striking out 12 and walking four.

D-III

Northeastern 2,

Milton-Union 1

SPRINGFIELD — The Milton-Union baseball team, 8-12, lost in D-III sectional action on the road Monday.

Nathan Morter Jr. and Petyon Nichols had one hit each for Milton-Union.

Wyatt Kimmel and Nichols combined on a five-hitter, striking out four and walking three.

D-IV

Bradford 5,

Triad 0

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team opened D-IV sectional tournament play with a win at home against Triad.

Bradford, 18-10 and the fourth seed will host ninth-seed Covington at 5 p.m. Wednesday in second-round action.

Tucker Miller pitched a two-hitter for the Railroaders, striking out 13 and walking two.

Colton Gambill had a home run and three RBIs.

Miller and Landon Monnin both had triples.

Covington 4,

Jackson Center 2

JACKSON CENTER — The Covington baseball team opened D-IV sectional play with a 4-2 win in eight inning on the road Monday.

Covington, 9-12 and the ninth seed will play at fourth seed Bradford at 5 p.m. Wednesday in second-round action.

Lehman Catholic 14,

Miss. Valley 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team opened D-IV sectional play with a five-inning win at home Monday.

Lehman, 11-10 and the tenth seed, will play at top seed Fort Loramie at 5 p.m. Wednesday in second-round action.

SOFTBALL

D-I

Miamisburg 5,

Troy 2

MIAMISBURG — The Troy softball team, 23-6, lost to second seed Miamisburg in D-I district semifinal Monday.

Troy had closed to within 3-2 with two runs in the top of the sixth inning, but the Vikings scored two in the home sixth.

Abigail Welbaum pitched a three-hitter, but was hurt by three Troy errors.

Regular Season

Covington 18,

Riverside 5

DEGRAFF — The Covington softball team clinched a share of the TRC title with a road win Monday.

Both Covington and Miami East finished 12-2 in the TRC.

Covington, 25-4, hosts Tri-County North in a district semifinal Tuesday.

Meg Rogers and Erika Gostomsky combined on an eight-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.

Maggie Anderson was 5-for-6 with three RBIs and Nigella Reck was 4-for-5 with a triple, six RBIs and scored four runs.

Reaghan Lemp was 3-for-6 with a double and four RBIs, Gostomsky was 2-for-4 with a double and Rogers was 2-for-4 and scored four runs.

Mara Newhouse and Taylor Foutz were 2-for-2 and Karyanne Turner was 2-for-5.