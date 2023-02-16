Miami East FFA at District Agricultural Sales Contest

CASSTOWN — Recently several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the District Five FFA Agricultural Sales Career Development Event hosted by Versailles High School.

The Agricultural Sales team consisted of Haley Barnes, Alaina Helsinger, Alyssa Helton and Braden Zekas. The team members each completed a test on agricultural sales, prepared a team sales presentation and demonstrated their ability to sell an agricultural product.

Alaina Helsinger was the highest placing individual from Miami East. She placed 13th in the entire contest, out of 68 contestants. The team placed ninth out of 17 teams.