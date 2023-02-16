Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle to support student-athletes

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College athletics department and the Edison Foundation are partnering to host the 13th annual Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle on Thursday, March 16, at 6 p.m. at the Piqua Campus.

Just as internship and co-op experiences enhance academic programs at Edison State, intercollegiate athletics allow students to test and form lifelong values and habits that build character and shape identity.

Edison State’s student-athletes are well prepared for both academic and competitive challenges. As athletic success grows, so do opportunities to compete at elite conference, regional, state, and national levels.

“The Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle is very important,” Head Women’s Basketball Coach Tim McMahon said. “It’s a great fundraiser to help us with post-season tournament travel needs, uniforms, and equipment. The support of this event helps to keep us competitive with other schools.”

Intercollegiate athletics have become a valuable part of the Edison State community. Each year, over 100 student-athletes participate in baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball, and volleyball.

Most recently, 27 student-athletes at Edison State received Academic All-Conference honors from the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) for earning over a 3.30 GPA in the fall semester.

With baseball and softball seasons beginning in the spring, the fall and winter teams have set the tone by making post-season appearances and upholding winning records. The women’s basketball team is currently 16-9 overall, while the men’s basketball team is currently 12-15 overall. The volleyball team completed their season at 20-14 overall and participated in post-season play at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XII tournament this past November.

Investment in Edison State’s student-athletes through the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle allows them to compete at the highest level in the NJCAA while supporting every player, coach, and sport.

“This event is vital not only for our players to perform at the NJCAA level but also to allow the proper protocols to be put in place to ensure their safety and well-being,” said Head Baseball Coach Tyler Koch.

A reverse raffle will highlight the evening’s events, with one lucky winner walking away with a $10,000 prize. Other cash drawings will occur throughout the night, and ticket holders are not required to be present to win. Those in attendance can also participate in a silent auction and additional fundraising activities.

Each $100 ticket allows admission for two and includes hors d’oeuvres, first two beverages, dessert, first-round NCAA men’s basketball games on the big screen, and a chance to win the grand prize of $10,000. Alcoholic drinks after the first two will be available at an additional cost.

Initially established to support post-season tournament play, the fundraiser has also helped to support the purchase of new team uniforms and enhance facilities such as the gymnasium and the baseball and softball fields.

“Being a smaller school, Edison State doesn’t have the luxury of a huge sports budget,” Head Softball Coach Brent New said. “Regardless, our athletes strive to be successful and win championships just as a student-athlete anywhere would. Their hard work should be rewarded, and that’s where the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle plays a vital role.”

Edison State’s intercollegiate athletic teams compete in the OCCAC and are Division II members of the NJCAA.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle event, visit www.edisonohio.edu/charger.