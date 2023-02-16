Spreading love in Tipp City this Valentine’s Day

TIPP CITY — Victory Kids, the Victory Church kids’ worship group, recently made approximately 400-500 Valentine’s Day cards to be handed out at Dayton Children’s Hospital; and SpringMeade Health Center and Randall Residence, both located on South County Road 25A in Tipp City.

Victory Church, located at 4645 S. County Road 25A in Tipp City, recently expanded allowing the church to turn their former worship center into a church for the kids in the Victory Church community.

Victory Kids consists of Tipp City children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade, however the group had multiple kids in pre-school help with making Valentine’s Day cards for children at the hospital and residents of both nursing homes. The group worked hard during six different church services over two weeks to create between 400 and 500 Valentine’s Day cards.

A few of the Victory Kids, along with Victory Church staff, were able to deliver the cards in person on Valentine’s Day to the three locations. At the two nursing homes, the kids were allowed to deliver each individual card to the rooms of each resident.

“Now that we’re growing, we want the kids to start serving (the community) alongside the adults and to see the smiles on the faces of the community,” said Darren Sawmiller, Victory Church member, regarding why Victory Kids made these Valentine’s Day cards.