Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-5:34 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Billy C. Johnston, 24, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-4:19 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1400 block of Wayne Street.

-2:38 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to Shell on South Dorset Road regarding a report of trespassing. Jermaine A. Carroll, 36, of Piqua, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

WEDNESDAY

-8:45 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Heather Green Apartments on Trade Square West.

-8:05 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Jessi A. Mote, 40, of Brown Township, was charged with failure to control and DUI.

-5:03 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of South Union Street.

-7:56 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at McKaig Court Apartments on McKaig Avenue.

-5:51 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Shell on West Main Street.

-5:05 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Motel 6 on South Dorset Road.

-11:50 a.m.: drug paraphernalia. Andrew L. Caughey, 36, of Troy, was charged with possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-9:41 a.m.: unlawful sexual conduct. Leslie C. DeWalt, 37, of Dayton, was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

TUESDAY

-10:49 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Big Mike’s on Archer Drive.

-9:58 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1400 block of Henley Road.

-7:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of South Crawford Street.

-6:52 p.m.: robbery. Officers responded to a report of robbery at Boston Stoker on South Dorset Road.

-5:38 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Walnut Street.

-4:08 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft near the intersection of West Main Street and North Short Street.

-4:00 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Motel 6 on South Dorset Road.

Crashes

Nicholas Pace, of Greenville, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Pace was attempting to make a left hand turn onto state Route 41/West Main Street from Interstate 75 north when his semitrailer overturned in the westbound lanes.

Pace was transported to an area hospital by Troy Fire Department medics for the treatment of minor injuries.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.