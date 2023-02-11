Miami East FFA competes in Public Speaking event

CASSTOWN — Recently the Miami County and District Five FFA Public Speaking Career Development Events were held. The county competition was held in early February, hosted by the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua. Miami County FFA Chapters participating included Bradford, Covington, Miami East, Milton Union, Newton and Upper Valley Career Center. The top two speakers in each category advanced to the district competition.

The District Five FFA Public Speaking Contest was held mid-February. It was hosted by Covington High School. District Five consists of schools from Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby Counties.

Emily Zawalich and Kirya Wise competed in the FFA Creed Speaking Event. They recited the FFA Creed and answered questions. Zawalich placed second and Wise placed fourth. Zawalich moved onto district competition where she placed first and advanced to the State FFA Creed Speaking contest in March.

Katelyn Hall competed in the Beginning Prepared Speaking Event. She researched, wrote, presented and answered questions on a five to seven-minute speech. Hall’s speech addressed ways to feed nine billion people by 2050. She placed first in the county contest and seventh in the district.

Fletcher Harris competed in the Advanced Prepared Speaking Event. He researched, wrote, presented and answered questions on a six to eight-minute speech. Harris’s speech concerned the importance of African Swine Fever. He placed second in the county contest and eighth in the district.

The Extemporaneous Speaking Event members are given an agriculture topic then have 30 minutes to prepare a four to six-minute speech and follow-up answer questions. Representing Miami East-MVCTC was Kinsley Courtright. Courtright placed third in the county competition.