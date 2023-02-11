Miami East FFA places 18th in Ohio

CASSTOWN — Recently members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the Ohio FFA State Agricultural Biotechnology Career Development Event. The students learned and applied their knowledge through an online test then competed in an in-person competition.

The Agricultural Biotechnology team placed 18th in the state. Those representing Miami East in the state finals were Wyatt Black, Julia Couser, Abigail Maxson and Adrien Comer. They demonstrated their knowledge of research advancement in the agriculture industry through a group presentation, identified equipment used in a lab and demonstrated biotechnology laboratory industry related tasks.

Additional Miami East participants in the Career Development Event were Haley Barnes, Rhylee Eichhorn, Dalton Schreadley, Adi Richter, Fletcher Harris, Alaina Helsinger, Isaac Beal, Hale Beck, Violet Hazard, Connor Maxson, Cora Moore, Wesley Penny, Lacie Henry, Haley Lane, Karley Prosser, Myah Jefferis, Jackson Shane, Katelyn Hall, Kat Niswonger, Kendal Staley, Luke Brunke, Lillian McClain, Clayton Couser, Lydia Durst, Caleb Staley and Blake Boggess.

There were 378 individuals from 41 schools in the competition. A special thank you goes to Mr. Todd Gentis for chaperoning the contestants.