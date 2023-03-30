Miami East FFA State Evaluation results

CASSTOWN — The Ohio FFA Evaluations were recently held with several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competing in various competitions. Members became eligible for State Evaluations by placing at Regional Evaluations in February.

State FFA Degrees – Seniors Sydney Brittain, Jillian Niswonger and Kendal Staley and juniors Ayla Gilbert, Fletcher Harris, Alaina Helsinger, Reagan Howell, Kyle Larson, Jadyn Maingi, Madison Maxson and Ty Roeth submitted applications to receive the State FFA Degree. Their applications were approved, and they will receive their degrees in May at the State FFA Convention.

American FFA Degrees – Graduates Chloe Gump, Katie Larson, Anthony Putnam, Emma Sutherly and Samuel Sutherly applied to receive the American FFA Degree. Their applications were reviewed and will now be submitted to the National FFA Organization. If approved by National FFA they will receive their degree at the National FFA Convention in November.

Proficiency Awards – Members applied for a district and state proficiency award. They were recognized for having an outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience program in one of 47 areas. Applicants just received notice of interviews for being Top 4 in the State candidates. They will now be interviewed by an industry panel of judges and be recognized at the State FFA Convention.

Diversified Crop Production Placement – Matthew Osting has job placement at Lynn Alan Farms where he assists in the production of corn, soybeans and wheat. He also assists with equipment maintenance and repair.

Goat Production – Isaac Beal owns and operates Beal Show Goats where he raises and markets 47 head of goats. He also provides his goat services to other exhibitors and breeders.

Also applying were Ayla Gilbert in the Service Learning Proficiency and Braden Zekas in the Agricultural Processing Proficiency.

Chapter Awards – The Miami East-MVCTC Chapter was named a Gold Rated Chapter and a Top 10 in the areas of Growing Leaders and Building Communities. Chapter members presented information through a virtual interview and are awaiting final placings.