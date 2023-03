Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:54 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of McKinley avenue and Brook Street in Piqua. The driver was charged with DUI.

-11:15 p.m.: DUI. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Chevy Lane in Piqua. The driver was charged with DUI.

-9:24 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 8000 block of North County Road 25A in Spring Creek Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.