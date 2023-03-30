PHS senior receives public power scholarship

PIQUA — American Municipal Power Inc. (AMP) is pleased to announce that Sam Schmiesing, of Piqua, is one of five recipients of the 2023 Richard H. Gorsuch Scholarship.

This year, AMP is awarding 10 scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

Richard H. Gorsuch, who was dedicated to promoting the advantages of municipally owned electric systems, was the organization’s president from 1983 until his death in 1987. The $3,000 scholarships in this program are awarded to graduating seniors whose parent or guardian is an employee of either a municipal electric system or AMP, or who is an elected official with responsibility for the electric system. This year, 23 students were nominated for this award. The recipients were selected based on their scholastic records, personal achievements and scores on a test about public power.

Schmiesing is a graduating senior at Piqua High School and plans to attend the University of Dayton to study business management. The son of Chris and Paula Schmiesing, Sam has been a member of the football and track and field teams at his high school; has participated in the men’s chorus; and has completed over 70 hours of community service projects. His father, Chris, is the community and economic development director at the city of Piqua.

“Congratulations to Mr. Schmiesing on his exceptional achievements. On behalf of myself and the AMP Board of Trustees, I wish him the best of luck in his educational pursuits,” said Jolene Thompson, AMP President and CEO, in a press release. “It is great to have a strong municipal electric community like the city of Piqua as home to one of this year’s Gorsuch Scholarship recipients.”

The AMP Board of Trustees established the Richard H. Gorsuch and Lyle B. Wright scholarships in memory of public power leaders who contributed significantly to AMP and municipal electric systems in the region.

Since 1988, AMP has awarded $468,000 to deserving high school seniors through the AMP Scholarships Program.

American Municipal Power, Inc., is the nonprofit wholesale power supplier and services provider for 133 members in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia; as well as the Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation, a joint action agency in Smyrna, Delaware. Combined, these member utilities serve more than 650,000 customers. AMP members receive their power supply from a diversified resource mix that includes wholesale power purchases through AMP and the open market and energy produced at AMP and member-owned generating facilities utilizing fossil fuel, hydroelectric, solar, wind and other renewable resources. For additional information, visit AMP’s website at www.amppartners.org.