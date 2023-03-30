Purse auction raises funds for TMCS Lunch On Us program

TIPP CITY — From Michael Kors to Kate Spade to Coach, there were plenty of name brand purses up for auction this year at the Tipp Monroe Community Services’ Purse Auction, Peace, Love and Purses. The auction was held on March 18 and the auctioneer was Gale Gingerich. This is the first live auction since 2019 and the event raised $26,099.

TMCS held the event to raise funds to support their summer lunch program, Lunch On Us. Last year, there were 7,119 lunches served. The auction is a major source of funding for this program which cost $55,000 to run in 2022.

“This fundraiser is crucial for the success of the program due to the increasing costs of food, staff, and supplies,” said Executive Director of TMCS Kathy Taylor. “We raised a record amount of money at this year’s auction and we are very grateful for the support of our community.”

This year’s event included a live auction of 53 new name brand purses. All purses were filled with a gift card and some included other items donated by the community. Living Simply Soap donated a lip balm for every purse. There were several businesses that donated new purses; Thrivent Financial – Matt Buehrer, Regal Rexnord, Abbott, Randall Residence of Tipp City, Home Expert Realty – Dana Ward, Accu-Tool, Unboxed, Alvetro Orthodontics, Karen Trick, Deb Jackson, Joanna Pittenger, SueAnn Re′, Witches of Dow St. and Tipp City Schools.

There was also a silent auction that included 33 purses and a Hippie Chic Boutique that sold vintage and gently used purses and jewelry. The event included several pop-up items during the live auction, raffles and door prizes.

The auction profits along with donations from various individuals, organizations and businesses will support this community service for another summer. If you are interested in donating or volunteering for the Lunch On Us program, call the TMCS office at 937-667-8631.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local non-profit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social programs. Visit their website for more information at tmcomservices.org.