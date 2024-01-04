Miami East girls go to 11-0 with win over Troy

Miami East’s McKayah Musselman shoots against Troy’s Kiyah Baker Wednesday night at the Trojan Activity Center. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Riley King passes the ball as Miami East’s Jacqueline Kadel provides defensive pressure. Courtesy Photos Miami East’s Logan Phillips hits a 3-pointer from the corner Wednesday night against Troy. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Amaya McCoy works inside against Miami East’s Logan Phillips. Courtesy Photos

TROY — The Miami East girls basketball team is a veteran group loaded three-year varsity players.

Troy is a program full of youth under first-year coach Michael Bunck.

So, when the two teams met at the Trojan Activity Center Wednesday, the result was not unexpected.

The Vikings ran their record to 11-0 in a 44-17 victory over the 2-9 Trojans.

“I thought we played really well on defense the whole game,” Miami East coach Kevin Evans said. “And we were able to hit some shots early and that kind of got them back on their heels.”

The Trojans struggled against East’s half-court traps and stifling zone defense the entire game.

“I didn’t think we were agressive in attacking the zone,” Bunck said. “But, that has a lot to do with just how good they are defensively. In the end, I think just came down to how talented they are and where we are at right now.”

The Vikings 6-foot-1 post McKayah Musselman had 10 points inside in the opening quarter, while Camryn Francis, Logan Phillips and Katie Paulus all hit 3-pointers and Maryn Gross added two free throws as the Vikings took a 21-6 lead.

Troy countered with 3-pointers by Jaelynn Smith and Kiyah Baker.

“We really played unselfish,” Evans said. “That is one of the things I love about this team, how unselfish they are. And when you play that way, you are going to get good looks.”

Troy held the Vikings to six points in the second quarter, but the Trojans could not score — making East’s advantage 27-6 at halftime.

The Trojans were able to get some offense going in the third quarter inside, with Amaya McCoy scoring four points and Baker adding a field goal.

“We overloaded the one side and forced them to make a decision whether to take the corner or the baseline away,” Bunck said.

East opened a 37-12 lead after three quarters and emptied the bench early in the fourth quarter.

“We scored 44 points,” Evans said. “Troy plays pretty good defense and 44 is about where we have been at.”

Musselman led a balanced East attack with 18 points.

Phillips scored seven points, Gross and Paulus both added six points and Francis finished with five points.

Baker and Jadyn Almeida both scored five points to lead Troy and McCoy grabbed five rebounds.

Miami East was 18 for 37 from the floor for 49 percent and a perfect 4-for-4 from the line.

Troy was six of 16 from the floor for 38 percent and made both of its free throw attempts.

The Trojans won the battle of the boards 13-10, but had 25 turnovers to East’s nine.

“We were coming off two tough games in the New Bremen tournament,” Evans said. “St. Marys and Anna are both really good and we have a win over Versailles. We have played some tough teams. We have Bethel Saturday and then a big game next Thursday with Covington.”

Both teams will be on the road Saturday, as East travels to Bethel and Troy goes to Fairborn.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]