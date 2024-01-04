Miami East Local School District seeks new BOE member

CASSTOWN — The Miami East Local School District is searching for a new member to fill the vacancy on its Board of Education following the resignation of Mark Lawson.

The remaining term is two years; Lawson’s term is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2025.

To be eligible, a person must be a registered voter within the school district. The applicant must also be at least 18 years of age and a resident of the school district.

The school district is asking individuals interested in the school board vacancy to submit a letter of interest to District Treasurer Alex Hix, which must be received by Jan. 10, 2024, at 5 p.m. Letters of interest may be emailed to [email protected] or sent by mail to the board office at 3825 N. State Route 589, Casstown, OH 45312.