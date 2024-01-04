Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-10:43 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 100 block of Cloverleaf Drive. A female subject was arrested on a warrant and a male subject was arrested for obstructing justice.

-10:23 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Shell on West Main Street.

-7:59 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 1300 block of Covent Road.

-4:08 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Fifth Third Bank on West Main Street.

-2:54 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 800 block of South Market Street. Amellio D. Price, 34, of Sidney, and Thomas L. Hicks, 49, of Spring Creek Township were charged with criminal trespass.

-11:54 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Jimmy John’s on West Main Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.