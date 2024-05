Miami East High School 2024 grads

Miami East seniors Camryn Francis, 18, left to right, Alaina Helsinger, 19, Ella Fine, 18, and Abby Leiss, 18, share a laugh together before graduation ceremonies begin at Hobart Arena in Troy for the Miami East High School Class of 2024 on Friday, May 24. Camryn will be attending Cedarville University majoring in English; Alaina will be attending The Ohio State University to major in agricultural communications; Ella will be attending Ohio University majoring in environmental science and Abby will be attending Cedarville University majoring in nursing. Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today Julie Hohenstein, left, helps her daughter, Maria, 19, adjust her mortarboard before graduation ceremonies for the Miami East High School Class of 2024 at Hobart Arena in Troy on Friday, May 24. Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today

Miami East seniors Camryn Francis, 18, left to right, Alaina Helsinger, 19, Ella Fine, 18, and Abby Leiss, 18, share a laugh together before graduation ceremonies begin at Hobart Arena in Troy for the Miami East High School Class of 2024 on Friday, May 24. Camryn will be attending Cedarville University majoring in English; Alaina will be attending The Ohio State University to major in agricultural communications; Ella will be attending Ohio University majoring in environmental science and Abby will be attending Cedarville University majoring in nursing.

Julie Hohenstein, left, helps her daughter, Maria, 19, adjust her mortarboard before graduation ceremonies for the Miami East High School Class of 2024 at Hobart Arena in Troy on Friday, May 24.