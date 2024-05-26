Miami East softball falls in D-III regional title game

CENTERVILLE — The Miami East softball team had its season end in the D-III regional finals Friday, but not before an amazing comeback came up just short.

The Vikings had trailed 9-1 going to the top of the seventh against Baltimore Liberty Union, but had the tying run on second and the go-ahead run on first before losing 9-7 at Centerville High School.

Abigail Kadel reached on an error to start the inning and with one out Kylie Gentis walked.

Jaila Thurman singled to load the bases.

Jadyn Bair followed with a RBI single to make it 9-2.

Jaylen Carter walked to force in a run and make it 9-3.

Whitni Enis followed with a two-run double to make it 9-5.

Jacqueline Kadel had a RBI single to make it 9-6

After a force out at home on fielder’s choice for the second out, Madison Maxson had a RBI single to make it 9-7.

But, with the bases loaded, Liberty Union got a fly out to end the game.

East had scored a run in the top of the first inning to go up 1-0.

But, the Lions answered with three runs in the first, four in the second and two in the fourth before the Vikings big comeback in the seventh.

East finished the season 22-4 and was making its third straight trip to the regional final.

Enis was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Maxson was 2-for-4.

Jacqueline Kadel pitched a 10-hitter, striking out three and walking three.