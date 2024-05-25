Milton-Union’s Mayfield earns four state berths; Miami East advances Vastine, relay team; McFarland, Coker advance in D-III; Covington has good night in D-III

Milton-Union’s Payton Mayfield runs along side Waynesville’s Garrett Gundy in the 100-meter dash Saturday at the Piqua D-II regional at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field. Mayfield advanced to state in four events. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Asher Long was the Troy D-III regional champion in the 3,200-meter run. Courtesy Photo Miami East’s Devon Vastine goes over the bar in the high jump Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Carlie Besecker runs in te 400 Friday night. Courtesy Photo Miami East’s Brian Laughman comes to the finish line in the 800-meter relay Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Preston King goes over the bar in the high jump Friday night. Courtesy Photo Miami East’s Ryan Neff takes a handoff from Gabe Cathcart in the 800 relay Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bethel’s Kade Schwiekhardt crosses the finish line in the 800 Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Jenna Brumbaugh runs in the 800 Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Milton-Union junior Payton Mayfield had a sense of what he had just done when he crossed the finish line in the 200-meter dash Saturday at the Piqua D-II regional meet.

“State in four events,” he said to no one in particular. “That is pretty crazy.”

After winning the long jump Thursday with a jump of 21-7 1-4, he advanced in the 100, 200 and 400 Saturday.

He took third in the 100, 10.80; third in the 200, 22.09 and fourth in the 400, 49.32.

“It (qualifying for state in four events) just kind of came out of nowhere,” Mayfield said. “I guess it happened because I kept knocking them out (record times). Three school records this year. I broke my own records in the 100 and 200.”

The 400 is still relatively new for Mayfield, having only run it a handful of times.

“Definitely, I feel like I am getting better every time I run it,” he said. “I started out at 54 (seconds). I can still get faster.”

Mayfield returns to the state meet with something to prove.

“Last year, I went in the 200 and didn’t make finals,” he said. “I was pretty disappointed. I still have one more record to get (long jump). I think making finals in all four events is probably the goal now.”

Miami East boys had a good day Saturday as well.

The 800 relay (Jacob Marker, Gabe Cathcart, Ryan Neff, Brian Laughman) finished second in 1:29.56 and high jumper Devon Vastine cleared 6-2 to tie for second as they earned automatic state berths.

“Definitely, this was our goal (getting to state),” Neff said. “It feels amazing.”

Anchor Brian Laughman, who along with Marker is a senior, wasn’t about to let him stop him.

“Absolutely (he knew where he was in the race),” Laughman said. “Nothing but smiles. There wasn’t anything to think about. I was striding really good.”

Now, they have another week to run.

“Really, making finals and running a PR would be a pretty good goal,” Marker said.

Vastine is just in his second year of high jumping.

“I did (think he would get to state at some point),” the junior said. “It really wasn’t (his goal at the start of the season). Probably at district is when I realized I could get to state. I want to get a PR next week.”

Bethel’s Kade Schwiekhardt just missed an automatic berth in the 800, taking fifth in 1:57.57 — just a half-second behind David Flandermeyer of Batavia..

Miami East 1,600 relay (Cathcart, Marker, Gunner Weldy, Neff) finished sixth in 3:25.68.

D-III

Four County athletes earned automatic state berths Friday night in the Troy D-III regional.

Covington’s Asher Long won the 3,200 in 9:28.27.

His teammates Preston King and Day’Lynn Garrett also advanced.

King finished second in the high jump, clearing 6-5 and Garrrett took third in the 300 hurdles, 40.19.

Newton’s Seth Coker advanced in the 400, finishing second, 49.79.

GIRLS

D-II

Milton-Union’s Jenna Brumbaugh finished 12th in the 800, 2:23.30.

D-III

Lehman Catholic’s Kate McFarland is set to defend her state title at Welcome Stadium Thursday in the pole vault.

McFarland cleared 12-4 to win the Troy D-III regional.

Covington’s Carlie Besecker earned a return trip to state with a second-place fnish in the 400, 58.49.

On Wednesday, Troy Christian’s Elisabeth Waltz and Lehman Catholic’s Daria Lee had both earned state berths in the high jump.

Waltz finished first and Lee finished third, with both jumpers clearing 5-3.

Also on Wednesday, Covington’s 3,200 relay (Elyza Long, Besecker, Ramse Vanderhorst, Johanna Welborn) earned an at-large berth after finishing fifth in 9:53.72.

