Miami East hires interim superintendent

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

CASSTOWN – Dr. Daniel Kaffenbarger was approved to be hired as the interim superintendent of Miami East Local Schools starting no later than May 1.

Kaffenbarger’s contract is for 45 days and is on an “as-needed, per diem basis,” according to the resolution.

Kaffenbarger has experience as a superintendent by serving as a shared superintendent of Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools for three years. Prior to that, Kaffenbarger worked at Triad Local Schools for almost 21 years. Before that, he started his career at Kenton Ridge High School in 1979.

His education includes a bachelor’s degree from Cedarville University, a master’s degree from Wright State University, and a doctorate degree from Nova Southeastern University.

This was approved at the board of education meeting on March 20.

Also at the meeting, the board approved an agreement with MOTZ Group which will be installing synthetic turf at the stadium.

The board approved the submission of a variety of donations totaling $1,900 to the Miami East FFA, softball team, and for the sixth-grade field trip to COSI.

Then, they approved the resignation of Bethany Koester following the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Twenty-nine contracts for individuals outside the teaching staff for various sports for high school and junior high school were approved.

The inter-district open enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year was approved and applications will be available in April and May.

Agreements for a strength and conditioning position and a second instrumental director were both approved. The strength and conditioning position utilizes student wellness grant funds and Premier Health grant funds. The second instrumental director is for the high school musical.

Finally, they approved various board policy changes including state performance indicators, college credit plus, graduation requirements, student neglect, technology privacy, information security, and more.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold wants to remind seniors that the Miami East common scholarship applications are available and due by March 31.