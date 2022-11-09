Miami East-MVCTC FFA attends National FFA Convention

CASSTOWN — Twenty members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA chapter recently attended the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The National FFA Convention is the largest event hosted by the National FFA.

Miami East-MVCTC FFA members in attendance included Jadyn Bair, Wyatt Black, Shelby Buck, Julia Couser, Alexa Deaton, Isabel Eichhorn, Katelyn Hall, Brayden Havenar, Alaina Helsinger, Emma Hershberger, Kyle Larson, Keira Kirby, Kaci Manns, Madison Maxson, Matthew Osting, Elisabeth Norman, Adi Richter, Ty Roeth, Jenna Taylor and Emily Zawalich. Also joining the members during the trip was the Arcanum-MVCTC FFA Chapter and its members.

Over 65,000 members, parents, and guests were in attendance at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. Previous conventions were held in Kansas City, Missouri. and Louisville, Kentucky.

Convention activities included attending several convention sessions where members were inspired by motivational speakers such as the 2021-2022 National FFA Officers and four-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA player Tamika Catchings. Attendees enjoyed attending the Lauren Alaina and Jimmie Allen concert, World’s Toughest Rodeo, the FFA Shopping Mall and Career Show and a tour of the Ozark Fishery and Crossroad Genetics Boar Stud. Miami East and Arcanum FFA members donated one elementary book at the National FFA Convention book drive.

The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter received a Three-Star National Chapter Award, the highest award bestowed to an FFA Chapter. The chapter was selected for this honor based on its activities during the previous school year in the areas of growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.

Miami East Schools graduates Erin Baker, Adam Bensman, Makayla Brittain, Carter Gilbert, Paige Pence, Rylee Puthoff, Jimmy Sutherly, Seth Wells, Jarrett Winner and Lauren Wright received the American FFA Degree. The American FFA Degree is the highest degree awarded by the National FFA Organization and recognizes members’ ability to demonstrate leadership abilities and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing and service programs. Recipients received gold American FFA Degree key and a certificate to commemorate the achievement.

Thank you to Marie Carity from Miami East and Brian Pohlman from Arcanum. Additional appreciation goes to the administration at Miami East Local Schools and the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.