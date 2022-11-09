City of Piqua hires Bowsher as development manager

PIQUA — The city of Piqua is excited to announce the hiring of Taylor Bowsher to fill the position of development manager. Bowsher is an experienced development professional with knowledge in planning and urban design.

Previously, Bowsher was the village planner for the village of Plain City facilitating permitting and code enforcement and work with boards and commissions, developers, contractors, engineers and the public to advance the community’s development objectives. Prior to that, she worked for the city of Bexley and city of Reynoldsburg.

“I’m hopeful not only for the future of Piqua as it relates to development, but my own personal growth in this new role,” said Bowsher in a press release. “This opportunity boasts a wealth of new challenges, inspirations, and successes, as we work towards creating a bright future. I’m excited to be a part of the team and look forward to getting out and meeting this vibrant community.”

Bowsher is a graduate of The Ohio State University where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in city and regional planning and received a master’s degree in business with a concentration in innovation and entrepreneurship from Full Sail University.

“We are excited to have Taylor join our team and look forward to her contributing to the community and economic development efforts in Piqua,” said Community and Economic Development Director Chris Schmiesing in the release.

The development manager will be responsible for managing development programs and guiding stakeholder engagements supporting community and economic development initiatives.

Bowsher resides in Sidney with her husband and their 11-year-old son.