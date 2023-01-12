Miami East superintendent announces retirement

CASSTOWN – Miami East Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold submitted his resignation after nearly 20 years.

Rappold will retire on April 30. In his letter to the Miami East Board of Education, Rappold stated, “It is with very mixed emotions that I write this letter. It is hard to believe it has been nearly 20 years since the Board hired me to the superintendent in what has become one of the best school districts in the area. It has been an absolute pleasure serving the Miami East community.”

He also wrote, “My time at Miami East has definitely been amazing. They have been some of the most challenging, exciting, and rewarding years of my life and career. Thank you to our community for all of your support over the years. I could not have asked for a better extended family to work alongside.”

“Our most important asset is our people. The administrators, teachers, counselors, support staff, bus drivers, secretaries, cooks, custodians, maintenance staff, and most importantly our students are the best! […] Once a Viking, always a Viking,” said Rappold.

Each board member thanked Rappold for his time at Miami East. Many of the members spoke about his commitment and relationships with the children and his accomplishments during his time.

Also announcing his retirement is the head football coach Max Current after 24 seasons. In his letter, he wrote, “I have been the head coach since 1999 and have enjoyed working with the athletes. I truly appreciate the opportunity and support I received from everyone in Viking Country!”

Various board members and parents thanked Current for his time as coach and spoke of his accomplishments. Rondi Littlejohn, a parent, asked the board to create a committee when hiring a new head coach and to include parents and community members since “the football team is important to the community.”

Then, at the beginning of the meeting, Mark Iiames was nominated and voted in as president of the board and John Demmitt was voted vice president.

Committee appointments were approved as follows:

• OSBA (Legislative Liaison) – Mark Iiames;

• MVCTC – Mark Lawson and Mark Iiames;

• Athletic Council – Amanda Howell, Pam Rice, and John Demmitt;

• Facilities – Pam Rice and Amanda Howell;

• Alumni Hall of Fame – Pam Rice and Mark Lawson;

• Miami East Foundation – Amanda Howell;

• Audit Committee – All members.

The board also approved donations in the amount of $5,350 for the athletic department, softball team, FFA program, and “JAM the Gym” night for the athletic department.

They approved the OSBA membership for the legal assistance fund and the virtual transportation supervisor program. Treasurer Alex Hix commented, “OSBA provides really nice support to districts through these programs and other support.”

Three personnel received a salary upgrade for additional education received which include Dan Peterson, Kevin Evans, and Breanne Stager.

The board also approved the following resolutions:

• Approval of substitute teachers through the Miami County Educational Service Center;

• Schedule of regular monthly meetings for the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m.;

• Approval of the alternative tax document;

• Authorizing contractual payments, payment of bills, borrowing funds, advance of taxes, investing funds, and applying and expending grants ;

• Approving December 2022 financial statements and account modifications;

• Approving a purchase order for EMS LINQ Inc. for $4,459.99.