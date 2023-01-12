Wednesday Bowling/Girls Basketball Roundup

TROY — The Troy bowling teams dropped matches with Fairborn Wednesday.

The boys lost 2,367-2,315.

Troy is 4-6 overall and 2-2 in the MVL.

Bryce Massingill led Troy with games of 215 and 225 for 440 series.

Carson Helman rolled games of 210 and 223 for a 433 series and Logan Smith had games of 182 and 217 for a 399 series.

Kyle Wickman rolled games of 179 and 151, Ryan Kaiser had a 165 and Cooper Gerlach added a 159.

Troy had baker games of 190 and 179.

The girls lost 2,173-2,047.

Troy is 6-4 overall and 3-1 in the MVL.

Aiyana Godwin rolled games of 236 and 195 for a 431 series.

Kristin Sedam had games of 157 and 168 and Kiandra Smith rolled games of 162 and 145.

Libby Burghardt had games of 146 and 161, Kayanna Bidle rolled a 212 and Chloe Steiner had a 123.

Troy rolled baker games of 168 and 174.

BASKETBALL

West Carrollton 60,

Troy 17

WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy girls basketball team dropped to 5-9 overall and 5-6 in the MVL Wednesday night.

Troy will play at Xenia Saturday.

Troy trailed 20-2, 40-9 and 54-14 at the quarter breaks.

Brynn Siler led the Trojans with 10 points.

Kiyah Baker pulled down five rebounds and blocked two shots.

Sidney 49,

Piqua 10

SIDNEY — The Piqua girls basketball team dropped to 2-11 overall and 2-9 in the MVL.

Piqua will host Tippecanoe Saturday.

Sidney led 19-0, 41-6 and 46-8 at the quarter breaks.

Xenia 56,

Tippecanoe 54

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team dropped to 8-6 overall and 7-4 in the MVL.

The Red Devils will play at Piqua Saturday.

Tipp led 14-8, 29-22 and 43-37 at the quarter breaks, but could not hold on for the win.