Wednesday Bowling/Girls Basketball Roundup

TROY — The Troy bowling teams dropped matches with Fairborn Wednesday.
The boys lost 2,367-2,315.
Troy is 4-6 overall and 2-2 in the MVL.
Bryce Massingill led Troy with games of 215 and 225 for 440 series.
Carson Helman rolled games of 210 and 223 for a 433 series and Logan Smith had games of 182 and 217 for a 399 series.
Kyle Wickman rolled games of 179 and 151, Ryan Kaiser had a 165 and Cooper Gerlach added a 159.
Troy had baker games of 190 and 179.
The girls lost 2,173-2,047.
Troy is 6-4 overall and 3-1 in the MVL.
Aiyana Godwin rolled games of 236 and 195 for a 431 series.
Kristin Sedam had games of 157 and 168 and Kiandra Smith rolled games of 162 and 145.
Libby Burghardt had games of 146 and 161, Kayanna Bidle rolled a 212 and Chloe Steiner had a 123.
Troy rolled baker games of 168 and 174.
BASKETBALL
West Carrollton 60,
Troy 17
WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy girls basketball team dropped to 5-9 overall and 5-6 in the MVL Wednesday night.
Troy will play at Xenia Saturday.
Troy trailed 20-2, 40-9 and 54-14 at the quarter breaks.
Brynn Siler led the Trojans with 10 points.
Kiyah Baker pulled down five rebounds and blocked two shots.
Sidney 49,
Piqua 10
SIDNEY — The Piqua girls basketball team dropped to 2-11 overall and 2-9 in the MVL.
Piqua will host Tippecanoe Saturday.
Sidney led 19-0, 41-6 and 46-8 at the quarter breaks.
Xenia 56,
Tippecanoe 54
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team dropped to 8-6 overall and 7-4 in the MVL.
The Red Devils will play at Piqua Saturday.
Tipp led 14-8, 29-22 and 43-37 at the quarter breaks, but could not hold on for the win.