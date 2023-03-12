Miami East’s Shore to wrestle for state title; Winner to finish on podium

COLUMBUS – Miami East senior Cooper Shore has been on a rampage after seeing his dream of winning a state title last year halted in controversial fashion when he was disqualified for an illegal slam in the semifinals.

Shore has steamrolled his way into the state finals by dominating his first three matches at state.

Coming off of a 19-3 technical fall victory over Joe Dennis (36-13) of Black River on Friday, Shore defeated Trace Williams (44-6) of North Union by technical fall 21-6 in the quarterfinal Saturday morning.

In the semifinal, Shore wrestled relentless and dominated in a 12-5 victory over Trevor Wilcox (38-6) of Otsego to punch his ticket to the state finals where he will face returning two-time state champion Max Hermes (51-3) of Milan Edison.

Dustin Winner (40-9) also earned a spot on the podium. Winner dropped his consolation match to Dallas McCracken (48-7) of United, but rebounded with a 4-1 victory over Kip Stewart (35-11) of Columbiana to secure state placement.

The Vikings senior then dropped a close 3-1 decision to Daren Christine (45-4) on Conneaut in the consolation quarterfinal.

Winner will battle Cohen Hickman (36-7) of Greeneview for seventh place on Sunday.