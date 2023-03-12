Troy Christian will have three wrestlers finish on podium at D-III state tournament

COLUMBUS – Finishing on the podium at state has become an annual tradition for Troy Christian and Saturday saw three Eagles secure spots on the podium.

Kyle Schroer secured his placement by winning his quarterfinal match via 3:08 pin over Kaden Lawson (41-9) of Tuslaw. Schroer then faced returning state runner-up Adam Mattin (12-0) of Delta in the semifinal and fell via pin the final second of the first period.

Next up for Schroer is Scott Fuller (50-4) of Genoa Area on the consolation semifinal.

Returning state champion Connor Havill (36-6) also won his championship quarterfinal match to secure a state placement as he defeated Brandon Bruce-Bey (36-14) of Cleveland Central Catholic. Havill then faced Archbold’s Hayden Dickman (50-8) in the semifinal and was in complete control heading into the third period with a 3-0 lead. Unfortunately, Havill was caught in a throw to his back for a pin to end his hopes of becoming a two-time state champion.

Still, Havill can ad to his legacy of one of the premier Eagle wrestlers in the history of the program by pursuing a third place finish at 175 pounds. Havill faces Cannon Endicott (41-4) in a rematch from the opening round where Havill won 7-3.

At 126 pounds Jason Shaffer battled back after dropping his quarterfinal match to Brock Durbin (41-1) of Mapleton with consecutive wins in the consolation rounds. First, Shaffer pinned J.P. Wrobel (44-5) of Crestwood and then followed with a very impressive 12-1 major decision victory over Zane Pickerrell (45-6) of Zane Trace.

Shaffer faces Nathan Parks (46-7) of Seneca East in the consolation semifinal Sunday morning.

Lee Burkett came up one win short of placing at 190 pounds as he dropped his quarterfinal match to What Ripke (62-3) of Archbold by a slim 5-4 score and then lost another very close 3-2 decision to Caleb Gregory (38-13) of Loudonville in the second consolation round. Burkett finished his senior season with a 35-9 record.