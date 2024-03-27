Michael Wayne Smith offers free concert at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Smith

WEST MILTON — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in West Milton is offering a free concert by Michael Wayne Smith on May 4.

The concert will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, located at 1209 S. Miami St., on Saturday, May 4, at 6 p.m.

“In case you didn’t hear him when he came to West Milton last April, he is a Christian singer/songwriter from Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and has been traveling in ministry with his family since 2009 proclaiming the love of Christ through his music,” said a press release from the church.

“He has released a total of seven studio albums, 16 radio singles, a ‘live’ DVD and has more projects in the works,” said the release. “Come and join the members of the church for this inspiring and uplifting concert that will surely entertain and enrich you!”