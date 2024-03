TROY — Part of Peters Road in Troy will be closed from April 9-26 due to water line replacements.

Peters Road from Archer Drive to Swailes Road is expected to be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 26.

The road will remain closed during non-working hours, said the city of Troy in a press release; however, local residents will have access to their property during the entire closure.