Middle school FFA members compete in CDE

Monica Evers competed in the Ag Career Exploration contest as part of the State FFA Middle School CDE’s. Submitted photos Versailles FFA members that competed in the State FFA Middle School Career Development in the Ag Career Quiz Bowl were Joshua Henry, Madilyn Wagner, Brooklyn Livingston and Brooke Keiser. Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — On Thursday, Nov. 30, Versailles FFA participated in the Middle School Career Development Events at Ohio FFA Center in Columbus, with eighth grade Versailles FFA members. At the Middle School CDE Versailles FFA participated in the Ag Career Quiz Bowl and Ag Career Exploration.

Versailles FFA placed 16th in the state in the Ag Career Quiz Bowl, the team consisted of Josh Henry, Brooklyn Livingston, Brooke Keiser and Madilyn Wagner. As part of the quiz bowl, the team answered questions about ag careers and statistics related to agriculture.

Monica Evers competed in the Ag Career Exploration in which she wrote and delivered a 4 to 6 minute speech on an agriculture career. She placed third in the state out of over 30 Middle School students. Evers gave a speech about a career as a Large Animal Vet and thank you to Bethany Niekamp for providing Monica’s with quotes.

Congratulations to all the eighth grade FFA Members who competed in the State FFA Middle School Career Development Events.