Midmark adds mental wellness check-ins

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only company transforming healthcare experiences through innovative design, within the medical, dental and animal health environments, recently announced the company has partnered with the Center for Personal Wellness to offer mental wellness check-ins as part of the Midmark wellness program.

The new offering is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to increase awareness with its teammates of the importance of mental health, said a press release from the business.

The pilot program will run from June through September and offers teammates free onsite mental wellness check-ins with a therapist from the Center for Personal Wellness at the company’s Versailles campus. There is also an option available for those teammates who work remotely or in/at other locations. The program is designed to help eliminate barriers and stigma that may prevent individuals from seeking assistance. Teammates and their family members also have access to six free sessions at any counseling facility through our employee assistance program.

“As a leader in the healthcare industry, we are committed to enhancing the care experience for our teammates and their families; this includes helping ensure they get the support they need,” said Sue Hulsmeyer, chief people and administrative officer, in the release. “The addition of these services from the Center for Personal Wellness to our award-winning wellness program underscores our focus on the physical and mental well-being of our teammates and their families.”

The Midmark wellness program is built on a solid education foundation designed to encourage engagement, feedback and recommendations from teammates. On its Versailles campus, Midmark maintains an onsite wellness center that supports the regular health and wellness needs of teammates. Staffed by a nurse, the center offers flu shots, medical massage, mammograms, vascular and skin screenings and blood pressure checks throughout the year. The company also works to remove hurdles that exist to self, primary and preventative care for those teammates who work remotely or in/at other locations, such as providing blood pressure cuffs for teammates to use when needed and facilitating onsite flu shots for a number of locations.

“In joining forces with Midmark, we are not only bridging gaps but constructing pathways to emotional wellness,” said Laura Roetgerman, founder and executive director of Center for Personal Wellness, in the release. “This partnership underscores our dedication to comprehensive care, merging accessibility with specialized expertise. With every check-in, we empower individuals on their journey towards resilience and empowerment.”

In 2023, Midmark was recognized as one of the Healthiest Employers of Ohio at the National Wellness Institute’s Annual National Wellness Conference. The company has also received a gold-level Healthy Worksite Award from the Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO) and was named a Healthiest Employer in Ohio and Michigan in both 2020 and 2022.

Founded in 1915, Midmark Corporation is the only company transforming healthcare experiences through innovative design within the medical, dental and animal health environments. With more than 2,100 teammates worldwide, Midmark focuses on harmonizing space, technology and workflows, creating a better experience for caregivers and patients at the point of care. The Midmark headquarters and innovation hub are located in Versailles, Ohio, which is also home to the Midmark Experience Center, Design Center, Technology Center and its largest manufacturing facility. Midmark maintains ten additional locations in the United States, including three innovation hubs, and has subsidiaries in the U.S., India and Italy. To learn more about Midmark, visit midmark.com.