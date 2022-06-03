Milton-Union Alumni Banquet held on May 21

For the Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — The 134th Milton-Union Alumni Banquet took place at the high school on May 21. M-U has had 11,032 graduates from 1883 to 2021. The emcee for the evening was David Copp from the Class of 1997. He stated how good it was to be back after missing two banquets due to COVID. After he led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance and an Invocation, he invited everyone to enjoy the catered meal.

Following the meal, each class was recognized by year and the names of those in attendance were read. The oldest alumni in attendance was Gerald Ingram from the Class of 1946. He drove over from the Springfield Masonic Community to attend. Recognition was also given to the other honored classes beginning with five people in attendance from the 70 year class of 1952. Copp then led a moment of silence for the 108 alumni who have passed away from Feb. 1, 2021 to Jan. 31, 2022.

Yvonne Kochersperger, Class of 1971, introduced the 2022 Hall of Honor inductees. Dr. Sam Hissong, Class of 1959, grew up on a farm on Markley Road. He was known as the “Father of Ultrasound” at Aultman Hospital in Canton. Steve Iddings grew up on the Iddings Homestead on Horseshoe Bend Road. Iddings worked in many countries for the United Nations and World Health Organization. His specialty was developing ways to provide safe drinking water in under developed countries. Chalres Tomlin graduated from Ohio State in 1950 and began his teaching career at Miami East, working his way up to Principal. He took the position of Middle School Principal at M-U in 1963, retiring in 1983.

David Wion, Class of 1974, conducted a short business meeting followed by the introduction of those present from the Class of 2022 by Band Director and Class Advisor Zak Roberts. Wion then presented 16 $2,000 scholarships.

The banquet came to a close. Next year’s banquet will be held on May 20, 2023.