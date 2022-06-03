Prep work begins for Veterans program; Community invited to Nov. 12 event

For the Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — Preparation is beginning for the annual Veterans Day program — which will be honoring all veterans, not just Union Township, and their families — to take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton. Everyone is invited to attend. This year, the program will be followed by a light lunch.

A special video will be created to go along with the stories submitted for each veteran featured. Organizers are asking anyone wanting to include family members to send pictures and stories, branch of service, and years served as soon as possible. Your pictures will be returned to you.

Information is sought now as it will take some time to coordinate all the submissions. Send your information to HUMC, 201 S. Main St., West Milton, OH 45383, attention to Nancy Studebaker.