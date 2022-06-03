NAMI offers Family-to-Family Classes

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI VALLEY — NAMI Darke Miami Shelby Counties (National Alliance on Mental Illness) will offer free Family-to-Family classes beginning Tuesday, July 12 and meeting for eight consecutive weeks. The July and August sessions are virtual only. Participants will need internet access and a computer to connect to the virtual meetings.

NAMI Family-to-Family is a free, eight-session educational program for family, significant others, and friends of people with mental health conditions. Research-based evidence shows that the program significantly improves the coping and problem-solving abilities of people closest to a person with a mental health condition.

NAMI Family-to-Family is taught by NAMI-trained family members with personal experience, and includes presentations, discussions and interactive exercises. Facilitators for the session beginning in July are Molly Helmlinger and Karen Eberle.

The group setting of NAMI Family-to-Family provides mutual support and shared positive impact — experience compassion and reinforcement.

The sessions will begin at 6:30 p.m. and last approximately two and a half hours. There is no cost to participate, but registration is required. More information and a link to the registration form can be found at www.namiofdms.org/family-to-family or by emailing [email protected]