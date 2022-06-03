Powell re-certified for ballot

By Sam Wildow

TROY — The Miami County Board of Elections met in a special session on Thursday evening to re-certify Jena Powell’s (R-Arcanum) petition to be placed on the ballot for re-election to represent Ohio’s 80th House District in the Ohio General Assembly.

The board also rejected a petition from Ricardo Reddick, a Democratic candidate for Ohio Senate District 5 in the Ohio General Assembly. Reddick originally filed his petition at the Miami County Board of Elections on Jan. 31, but Miami County has never been the most populous district for Ohio Senate District 5.

The board also rejected a petition from an individual seeking to be a Democratic write-in candidate for Ohio’s 80th House District, but she filed the incorrect form and she did not file at the correct time.

The meeting was held following a directive issued by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stating that “a three-judge federal panel for the Southern District of Ohio ordered, ‘(a)ssuming no map is approved by midnight on Saturday, May 28, we order Secretary of State Frank LaRose to push back Ohio’s state primaries to Aug. 2, 2022, and to implement Map 3 for this year’s elections only.’”

According to the directive, boards of elections are required to implement the General Assembly district plan that was adopted by the Ohio Redistricting Commission on Feb. 24, 2022, and to conduct a primary election for the offices of state representative, state senator, and member of state central committee on Aug. 2, 2022.

The Miami County Board of Elections also voted to decrease the number of poll workers needed for the Aug. 2 election due to the board anticipating a low turnout among voters.

The voter registration deadline for the Aug. 2, 2022 Primary Election is July 5, 2022 at 9 p.m. For more information or to learn how to become a poll worker, visit www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/.