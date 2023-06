WEST MILTON — Sixteen $3,000 scholarships were recently presented to graduates of the Class of 2023 during the 135th Milton-Union Alumni Banquet on May 20.

Those receiving scholarships include Jacob Brown, Nathan Barker, Ethan Lane, Emmamae Lightner, Mason Grudich, Braden Nevels, Conner Yates, Carson Brown, Kiera Trimbach, Morgan Long, Jennifer Requelme, Benjamin Motz, Adrianna Oliver and Lance Korte.

Korte also received a $500 music scholarship.