Edison State employee selected for Chenelle Leadership program

PIQUA — Carin Benning, coordinator of Professional and Technical Pathways Advising at Edison State Community College, has been selected to participate in the 2023–2024 Chenelle Leadership Program.

Offered through the Ohio Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (OASFAA), the one-year program is an intensive leadership program providing development opportunities to higher education professionals, with a focus on staff that works in or adjacent to financial aid. The program will end with a week-long conference, during which leaders from varying industries will provide insight and guidance to participants as they navigate into leadership opportunities.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to learn more about leadership and strengthen those skill sets,” Benning said. “I’m also eager to learn more about financial aid. I believe the knowledge and skill sets gleaned from this experience will help me better serve students and my colleagues at Edison State.”

Benning joined Edison State in 2011 as an adjunct faculty member. She has previously served as the accessibility specialist and is currently a career pathways advisor for the Nursing and Veterinary Technology programs and the coordinator of Professional and Technical Pathways Advising. She also leads the Reducing Barriers Grant Team, a collaborative effort between advising and financial aid to reduce student indebtedness.

OASFAA is committed to promoting financial aid awareness to provide access to higher education. The organization does this by affecting public policy initiatives, promoting ethical administration of student aid programs, and encouraging an environment of cooperation among individuals, agencies, organizations, and educational institutions to better serve student populations.