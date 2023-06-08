Troy Post 43 Legends off to 3-1 start

TROY — The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends lost a heartbreaker in nine innings Wednesday at Duke Park.

Troy lost 5-4 to Sidney White in nine innings after leading 4-2 at one point.

Troy will host the annual Veterans Tournament Friday, Saturday and Sunday with games at Duke Park and the Market Street diamond.

Troy led 4-2 after five innings after Connor Price singled and scored on Jaxon Hill’s RBI single.

But, Sidney tied it with two runs in the sixth and scored the winning run in the ninth inning.

Sidney had a 1-0 lead before Troy tied it in the second.

Gabe White reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored on an error.

Troy then went up 3-1 in the fourth inning when White singled and Matt Subler hit a two-run homer.

Sidney got a run in the top of the fifth, before Troy answered with Hill’s RBI single.

But, Sidney would rally.

Hill was 2-for-3 in the game and White was 2-for-4.

Price, Zander Crouch and White combined on an 11-hitter, striking out six and walking five.

Troy Post 43 13,

Piqua Post 184 3

The Legends improved to 3-0 with a win over Piqua Post 184 Tuesday night at Hardman Field.

Piqua had taken a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Landon Wills and Caleb Wurster walked and Zach Osborne followed with a two-run double.

Troy cut lead to 2-1 in the third.

Owen Harlamert was hit by a pitch, Sam Ludlow walked and Jacob Lucas was hit by a pitch.

Harlamert would scored on a passed ball.

Troy made it 3-2 in the third inning.

White and Price walked and scored on Casey Kelley’s two-run double.

Troy made it 4-2 in the fourth inning.

Lucas was hit by a pitch, Braydon Offenbacher walked and Crouch had an infield single.

White had a sacrifice fly to score Lucas.

Troy got one more run in the fifth to make it 5-2.

Price and Kelley singled and Price scored on Harlamert’s sacrifice fly.

Piqua got a run back in the home fifth.

Aiden Ike walked and came around to score on three wild pitches.

Troy then broke the game opend with a seven-run sixth inning to make it 12-3.

Lucas was hit by a pitch and Braydon Offenbacher had a single.

Lucas would score on a passes ball and Braydon Offenbacher would score when Peyton Offenbacher reached on an error.

White walked and Subler was hit by a pitch.

Price had a RBI single to score Peyton Offenbacher, Price would score on an error, Hill would score on a wild pitch and Ludlow had a RBI single.

In the seventh Wed Nidzgorski and Peyton Offenbacher walked and Nidzgorski scored on Subler’s fielder’s choice for the final run of the game.

Nick May, Anderson Mohler, Lucas and Braydon Offfenbacher combined on a three-hitter, striking out 11 and walking eight.

Price was 3-fo4-4 with two RBIs and Kelley was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

For Piqua, Wurster, Josef Bernardi and Dez Warner combined on a seven-hitter, striking out five and walking seven.

Osborne had two RBIs

Troy Post 43 7,

Armaloy 3

Troy was coming off its first road win of the year against Springfield Armaloy, rallying for the win.

The Legends broke a 3-3 tie with four runs in the fifth inning.

Ludlow had a two-run double and would score on an error, before Lucas capped the rally with a RBI double.

Price was 3-for-3 with a double in the game and Hill was 2-for-3 with a triple.

Chandler Grimes was 2-for-3 and Ludlow had two RBIs.

May, Price and White combined on a six-hitter, striking out six and walking five.

