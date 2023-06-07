Commissioners OK Miami County Commerce Center project changes

By Amantha Garpiel

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners approved change orders seven and eight for the Miami County Commerce Center, discussed the decision regarding a new position in the Department of Development and reviewed the two bids received for the Miami County Bridge Package.

The two change orders approved by the commissioners during the Tuesday, June 6, meeting include providing additional funds for various aspects of the construction project for the new Miami County Commerce Center. The center is located on the corner of Barnhart Road and state Route 55, and when completed, will house the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the driver’s exam station, Title Department, Department of Development and other agencies. Change orders seven and eight increased the cost of the project by a total of $62,014; change order seven was a total of $37,952, and change order eight was an increase of $24,062.

Change order seven includes the removal of the south perimeter fence and associated grubbing required beyond the fence, modifications to the exterior door power fees from strike side to hinge side, additions of lighting control and sectional door modifications. Change order eight includes miscellaneous electrical technology changes and a temporary solution for electrical disconnect lead time issues. With these changes the total contract amount is now $6,861,448.99.

The Miami County Commissioners made the decision to create/adopt the position of a full time deputy director in the Department of Development. The deputy director will have a pay range of $74,000 to $83,000 per year.

Following the conclusion of the commissioners’ meeting, they held a bid opening and announced the two bids received for the Miami County bridge package. The two bids received are a bid for $998,250 from Brumbaugh Construction Inc. in Arcanum, and a bid for $1,158,647.50 from Eagle Bridge in Sidney. The two bids will go to the Miami County Engineer for approval.