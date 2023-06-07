Miami County Retired Teachers Association to award 2 scholarships

TROY — The Miami County Retired Teachers Association (MCRTA) will award two scholarships at its meeting on JUNE 19.

The June MCRTA meeting will be held at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy, at 6 p.m.

The scholarship winners are Sara Beckstedt and Saidahn Ddamba.

Beckstedt, a graduate of Bradford High School, will be attending Bowling Green University in music and biology.

Ddamba a graduate of Troy High School, has been accepted to Ohio University, The Ohio State University and Miami University majoring in social work.

This year’s scholarship winners will talk to the members about their accomplishments and goals at the June meeting.

MCRTA keeps retired teachers informed about the important issues at the state and local levels, regarding our pensions and health care as well as providing community service opportunities and fellowship.

If interesting in attending the June meeting, please call Connie Keim 937-418-6710 by June 14 with your reservation.

For additional information about MCRTA contact, David Pinkerton at 937-335-4501.

Future MCRTA meetings are:

• Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, 6 p.m., at First Place Christian Center, Kids Read Now;

• Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, 11:45 a.m., at Troy Church of the Nazarene, Memorial Program;

• Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, 11:45 a.m, at Troy Church of the Nazarene, Christmas Program.