Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

MONDAY

-1:25 a.m.: possession of drugs. Travis N. Trautzsch, 33, at large, was arrested on possession of drugs charges.

June 6

-1:07 a.m.: driving under the influence. Brianna L. Cox, 34, of Piqua, was arrested for OVI.

-12:36 a.m.: criminal trespass. Ashley N. Branson, 36, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespass charges.

June 5

-7:14 p.m.: domestic violence. Kelsey M. Asher, 23, of Piqua, was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges.

-6:49 p.m.: loud noise. Alex J. Shinall, 29, of Piqua, was cited with loud music vehicle amplification and failure to disclose personal information.

-4:13 p.m.: loud noise. Alex J. Shinall, 29, of Piqua, was cited with loud music vehicle amplification.

-4:57 a.m.: theft without consent. JP King, 49, of St. Paris, was arrested on three counts of theft without consent charges after Clark gas station on Looney Road in Piqua reported a theft.

-2:10 a.m.: criminal trespass. Robin L. Hawkins, 53, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespass and theft without consent charges.

-12:57 a.m.: probation violation. Michael A. Smith, 64, of Piqua, was arrested on a probation/parole violation.

June 4

-9:39 p.m.: OVI. Tiffany L. Compton, 34, of Piqua, was arrested on possession of drugs and OVI.

-7:20 p.m.: theft without consent. Kaitlin Thompson, 28, of Covington, was arrested on theft without consent charges.

June 3

-8:21 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Michael D. Jenkins, 49, of Piqua, was charged with two counts of aggravated menacing, taunting.

-5:51 p.m.: theft without consent. Kimberly J. Dillard, 44, of Xenia, was arrested on theft without consent charges after Walmart in Piqua reported a theft.

-9:40 a.m.: warrant. Marcelino P. Miranda, 22, of Dayton, was arrested on an out of county warrant.

June 1

-11:32 p.m.: theft. A phone that was lost was able to ping from the apartment complex Colonial Terrace Apartments on Covington Avenue.

-10:38 p.m.: theft. A past theft from Walmart on East Ash Street was reported to police; an investigation is ongoing.

-9:28 p.m.: crash. Police responded to crash without an injury at the overpass on East Ash Street.

-5:51 p.m.: theft in progress. A female was arrested when a traffic stop was conducted after she was observed stealing items from Walmart on East Ash Street and had left the property.

-2:40 p.m.: theft. A theft of a catalytic converter from a recreational vehicle that parked at Piqua Store N Lock on Garbry Road was reported to police.

May 31

-8:41 p.m.: possession of drugs. Jeffery A. Shepherd, 52, of Dayton, was arrested on drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs and tempering with evidence charges.

-8:18 p.m.: ATV complaint. Police responded to a complaint a go-kart was on the roadway in the 1000 block of Scudder Street.

-7:22 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at a property in the 300 block of South Wayne Street.

-5:17 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash on private property at the Wright Patt Credit Union on East Ash Street.

-5:12 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash without injuries in the 1700 block of West High Street after the driver suffered a medial condition and hit a utility pole .

-2:26 p.m.: theft in progress. Walmart on East Ash Street reported a male walked out with a box of Legos in an empty car seat box without paying for it.

-:10:26 a.m.: investigate complaint. Police responded to a report a vacant home in the 400 block of North College Street had been broken into. Upon investigation, police discovered a female who had lived there but had allegedly been served an eviction notice had broken a window to gain entry.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.