Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log
MONDAY
-1:25 a.m.: possession of drugs. Travis N. Trautzsch, 33, at large, was arrested on possession of drugs charges.
June 6
-1:07 a.m.: driving under the influence. Brianna L. Cox, 34, of Piqua, was arrested for OVI.
-12:36 a.m.: criminal trespass. Ashley N. Branson, 36, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespass charges.
June 5
-7:14 p.m.: domestic violence. Kelsey M. Asher, 23, of Piqua, was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges.
-6:49 p.m.: loud noise. Alex J. Shinall, 29, of Piqua, was cited with loud music vehicle amplification and failure to disclose personal information.
-4:13 p.m.: loud noise. Alex J. Shinall, 29, of Piqua, was cited with loud music vehicle amplification.
-4:57 a.m.: theft without consent. JP King, 49, of St. Paris, was arrested on three counts of theft without consent charges after Clark gas station on Looney Road in Piqua reported a theft.
-2:10 a.m.: criminal trespass. Robin L. Hawkins, 53, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespass and theft without consent charges.
-12:57 a.m.: probation violation. Michael A. Smith, 64, of Piqua, was arrested on a probation/parole violation.
June 4
-9:39 p.m.: OVI. Tiffany L. Compton, 34, of Piqua, was arrested on possession of drugs and OVI.
-7:20 p.m.: theft without consent. Kaitlin Thompson, 28, of Covington, was arrested on theft without consent charges.
June 3
-8:21 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Michael D. Jenkins, 49, of Piqua, was charged with two counts of aggravated menacing, taunting.
-5:51 p.m.: theft without consent. Kimberly J. Dillard, 44, of Xenia, was arrested on theft without consent charges after Walmart in Piqua reported a theft.
-9:40 a.m.: warrant. Marcelino P. Miranda, 22, of Dayton, was arrested on an out of county warrant.
June 1
-11:32 p.m.: theft. A phone that was lost was able to ping from the apartment complex Colonial Terrace Apartments on Covington Avenue.
-10:38 p.m.: theft. A past theft from Walmart on East Ash Street was reported to police; an investigation is ongoing.
-9:28 p.m.: crash. Police responded to crash without an injury at the overpass on East Ash Street.
-5:51 p.m.: theft in progress. A female was arrested when a traffic stop was conducted after she was observed stealing items from Walmart on East Ash Street and had left the property.
-2:40 p.m.: theft. A theft of a catalytic converter from a recreational vehicle that parked at Piqua Store N Lock on Garbry Road was reported to police.
May 31
-8:41 p.m.: possession of drugs. Jeffery A. Shepherd, 52, of Dayton, was arrested on drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs and tempering with evidence charges.
-8:18 p.m.: ATV complaint. Police responded to a complaint a go-kart was on the roadway in the 1000 block of Scudder Street.
-7:22 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at a property in the 300 block of South Wayne Street.
-5:17 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash on private property at the Wright Patt Credit Union on East Ash Street.
-5:12 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash without injuries in the 1700 block of West High Street after the driver suffered a medial condition and hit a utility pole .
-2:26 p.m.: theft in progress. Walmart on East Ash Street reported a male walked out with a box of Legos in an empty car seat box without paying for it.
-:10:26 a.m.: investigate complaint. Police responded to a report a vacant home in the 400 block of North College Street had been broken into. Upon investigation, police discovered a female who had lived there but had allegedly been served an eviction notice had broken a window to gain entry.
