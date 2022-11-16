Milton-Union, Valley View meet Friday for D-V, Region 20 title

The Milton-Union football team is looking to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in school history Friday night.

And the Bulldogs will face a familiar foe in the D-V, Region 20 regional final Friday night at 7 p.m. at Piqua’s Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

Milton-Union, 13-0 and ranked eighth in the final AP D-V state poll will face Valley View, 12-1 and ranked seventh.

The Spartans only loss came at the hands of the Bulldogs by a 24-14 score in Week 2.

Valley View, like Milton-Union, features a balanced offense.

Quarterback Caden Henson has completed 127 of 218 passes for 1,784 yards, with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Austin Stidham leads the receivers with 37 catches for 478 yards and seven touchdowns and Troy Hypes has caught six touchdown passes.

Jacob Clark leads the rushing attack with 1,335 yards and 16 touchdowns on 184 carries and Henson has rushed for 651 yards and three touchdowns on 93 carries.

Stidham, who has rushed for eight touchdowns and averages seven yards per carry.

Caden Phillips is 63-for-63 on PATs and 7-for-10 on field goals, with a long of 36 yards.

Henson averages 39.9 yards a punt.

The Spartans also have the top two tacklers in the SWBL.

Gavin DeGroat has a 147 tackles, including 18.5 for loss.

Bradyn Gibbs has 142 tackles, 21.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Austin Valenti has 97 tackles, Jase Bromagen has five sacks and Cade Sears has 3.5 sacks.

Stidham leads the secondary with three interceptions.

Milton-Union quarterback Nate Morter has completed 84 of 139 passes for 1,438 yards with 24 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

He has two big-play targets in Blake Brumbaugh and Cooper Brown, who have combined for 19 TD receptions.

Brumbaugh has caught 33 passes for 643 yards and nine touchdowns, while Brown has caught 31 passes for 559 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Michael Elam, who score three touchdowns in the win over Valley View, has 1,158 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns on 147 attempts.

Jordan Foose and Brumbaugh have rushed for 10 touchdowns each.

Brumbaugh has returned one kickoff, one punt and two interceptions for touchdowns as well and had a punt return for a touchdown last week wiped out by penalty.

Mason Grudich has made 74 of 76 PATs and five of seven field goals, with a long of 47 yards.

Brumbaugh averages 37.7 yards per punt.

Ozzie Gregg has 135 tackles, including 16 for loss and 4.5 sacks and Connor Yates has 14 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Carter Berner has 62 tackles, Cooper Brown has 61 tackles and Jake Brown has 4 sacks.

Peyton Mayfield has four interceptions and Connor Gibson and Cooper Brown both have three.

