Tippecanoe football plays for D-III, Region 12 title Friday night

After surviving pass-happy Western Brown Friday night, the Tippecanoe football team will face a more balanced offense when the Red Devils play for the D-III, Region 12 title Friday night at the Trotwood-Madison SportsComplex.

Tippecanoe, 12-1 and ranked fourth in the final D-III AP State Poll will face top-ranked Badin, 13-0.

The Red Devils are looking to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in football, but it won’t be easy.

Badin quarterback Alex Ritzie has completed 161 of 228 passes for 2,085 yards with 25 touchdowns and just one interception.

Braedyn Moore is his favorite target, having caught 66 passes for 914 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Carter Russo leads the rushing attack for the Rams.

Russo has 1,272 yards and 12 touchdowns on 222 carries, while Zach Yordy has rushed for eight touchdowns.

Kicker Nick Warner has made 47 of 49 PATs and seven of 10 field goal attempts.

Nate Ostendorf leads the defense with 90 tackles, while Reese Anzalone has 87 tackles.

Kaden Starks has 78 tackles and four sacks and Jackson Martin and Drew Enginger both have four sacks.

Moore leads the secondary with four interceptions and Dominic Pate has three interceptions.

Tippecanoe senior quarterback Liam Poronsky is coming off his best game against Western Brown.

He rushed for 237 yards, including two big touchdown runs in the second half — and accounted for 400 yards of offense.

Poronsky has completed 143 of 204 passes for 1,958 yards with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Evan Liette has 44 catches for 662 yards and nine touchdowns and Stanley Clyne has 37 catches for 718 yards and eight touchdowns.

Xavier Jones leads the rushing attack with 1,319 yards and 23 touchdowns on 219 carries, while Poronsky and Cael Liette have both rushed for eight touchdowns.

Kicker Jackson Kleather is a perfect 62-for-62 on PATs and 10-for-13 on field goals, with four field goals of 45 yards or longer.

He also averages 41.8 yards on punts.

Cael Liette leads the defense with 144 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Josh Dietz has 127 tackles and Christian Hartman has 74 tackles, with 11 for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Maddox Sivon has three interceptions and Andrew Oen has two, with both of them picking off a pass last week.

