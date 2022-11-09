Milton-Union voters approve school levy renewal

WEST MILTON — Voters in the Milton-Union School District approved a renewal levy for the Milton-Union Exempted Village School District on Election Day, Tuesday.

According to unofficial results, voters approved this continuing levy of 10.9 mill by a margin of almost 15%. 2300, 57.41%, voted in favor of the levy, while 1706, 42.59%, were against. Of the 6901 registered voters in the district, 4006 turned out during Tuesday’s midterms, a showing of 59.17%.

The effective rate (of 8.54 mills) of the levy is lower than the total voted on by the public. This is due to a requirement that a renewal levy must generate the same revenue as when it was first enacted. As property values have gone up in the district, the rate has gone down. The revenue generated from this levy represents approximately $1.9 million, or roughly 13.2% of the district’s total budget.

These results are, as of now, unofficial. The Miami County Board of Elections will certify the results on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.