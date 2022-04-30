Milton-Union ‘walks off’ with TRC win over Bethel

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union softball team won a TRC thriller with Bethel Friday, scoring four runs in its final two at bats to win 9-8.

Milton improved to 6-8 overall and 5-5 in the TRC, while Bethel dropped to 7-10 overall and 4-6 in the TRC.

The Bulldogs were still trailing 8-7 in the home seventh with two outs and the bases empty.

That’s when Carly Zimmer sent a ball over the fence in right-center field to tie the game 8-8.

Jenna Booher followed with a double and raced home when Raegan Fulton hit a looper that fell in short left field, giving the Bulldogs the win and setting off a celebration.

In the first, Bethel had taken a 2-0 lead.

Ellie Larkins and Morgan Rodgers both walked and with two-out, both runners scored on Courtney Eschete’s two-run single.

Milton tied it in the home first.

Reagan Robinson and Zimmer both singled.

Robinson scored when Booher reached on an error and Sarah Mitchell — who ran for Zimmer — crossed the plate on a wild pitch.

Bethel added two more runs in the top of the second to go up 4-2.

Kaylee Eschete singled and took second when the ball got away in the outfield.

After a sacrifice bunt by Releigh Fisher, Allie Sheen doubled Eschete in.

One out later, Sheen scored on Rodgers bunt single.

Milton-Union answered with three runs in the home second to take a 5-4 lead.

Rhi Emmons doubled, went to third on a passed ball and scored on Taylor Falb’s sacrifice fly.

Maddie Winemiller walked and Robinson reached on an error.

Maddie Baker’s RBI single tied the game and Zimmer’s sacrifice fly gave the Bulldogs the lead.

Milton’s Zimmer and Bethel’s Lily Williams started to take control on the mound.

Zimmer retired seven batters in a row and Williams retired 11 batters in a row.

Bethel broke through in the fifth inning to take a 6-5 lead.

Larkins and Rodgers singled and Williams walked.

Runners interference kept the game tied.

Courtney Eschete’s fielder’s choice brought one run and another run scored on a throwing error on the play to make it 6-5.

Miley Jones took over on the mound in the sixth for Milton and Bethel scored two more runs.

Fisher and Sheen both walked.

Larkins fielder’s choice scored one run and Rodgers fielder’s choice — which turned into double play scored a second run to make it 8-5.

In the Bulldogs sixth inning, Fulton singled and Jones drilled a two-run homer to cut the deficit to 8-7.

Jones kept Bethel off the board in the seventh innings, setting up the dramatic finish.

Zimmer and Jones combined on a six-hitter, striking out seven and walking six.

Williams pitched a nine-hitter, striking out six and walking one.